Australian artist comes to Binghamton for First Friday and LUMA

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Before LUMA gets fully underway tomorrow evening, the Gorgeous Washington Street Association’s First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Binghamton.

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts is hosting a photorealist artist whose exhibition was inspired in part by the projection arts festival.

Giles Alexander is a Brit now living in Sydney, Australia who’s having his first solo show in the US.



Titled “Eternity, Far Away So Close,” it features traditional oil paintings coated in resin with LED light accents around them.

Alexander says that when the gallery told him that his show would coincide with LUMA, he decided to experiment further with using lighting.

“Suddenly, it opened up all of these incredible opportunities about how I could extend my painting practice with the use of light as well,” says Alexander.

Alexander’s work uses images of outer space to explore the theme of belonging.



And he says the reflective resin coating allows the viewer to enter the artwork as well.