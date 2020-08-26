August 26 weather forecast: Sun and comfortable temperatures

(Wednesday, August 26th 2020) Enjoy the day! It’s going to feel very pleasant with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures.

Rain returns later in the week.

High pressure sets up Wednesday. It looks great with sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s. Humidity is nice and low too.

Our weather turns slightly more active and warmer the second half of the week.

A warm front sneaks in here late Wednesday night into Thursday.

We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

By the weekend we may even tap into some moisture from Laura as it makes it way north and east out of the Mississippi Valley.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. High near 70. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Showers develop towards dawn. Low upper 50s.

Thursday: Chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.