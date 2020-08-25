August 25 weather forecast

(Tuesday, August 25th 2020) A cold front Tuesday morning will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms, followed by cooler and more refreshing weather for mid-week.

Some storms Tuesday have the potential to produce gusty damaging winds and heavy rain.

A cold front is sweeping across the state the first half of the day Tuesday.

There’s enough fuel in the atmosphere to spark off showers, thunderstorms, and even some strong/severe storms with the passage of this cold front.

The good news is that since the front is forecast to move through the first half of the day Tuesday, it won’t have much heat to work with.

This means the atmosphere shouldn’t be as unstable as it was to move through later in the day. It still bears close watching.

Be prepared for any storms to contain gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail Tuesday, especially between 6am-1pm.

The second half of the day after lunchtime behind the front should be much quieter.

The air will turn cooler and less humid with sunshine.

High pressure sets up Wednesday. It looks great right now with sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s.

Our weather turns slightly more active and warmer the second half of the week.

We may even tap into some moisture from Laura as it makes it way north and east out of the Mississippi Valley later in the week.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms likely in the morning through the early afternoon.

Then the storms taper to a mostly sunny end to the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain that could cause localized flooding, and hail.

High low 80s. Wind: W shifting NW 5-15 mph. Higher gusts in any thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Cool and comfy. Lows near 50. Some patchy fog possible. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. High low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.