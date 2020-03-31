Auchinachie Services providing deliveries to those 65 and older

BINGHAMTON, NY – A well-known name in our community that offers help with plumbing and electrical needs is helping the senior community in a brand new way.

Auchinachie Services is delivering products to its clients that are 65 and older so that they do not have to live in discomfort during this period.

The 100 plus year-old business has not had any layoffs, so all hands can help.

The products they deliver vary from plumbing related pieces to heating to water treatment.

Senior Vice President Chris Holleran says it is important for the customers to know that they are taking the virus seriously.

“In noticing that people are being a lot more patient with what is going on, when I go to the grocery store, the lines are really long but everyone seems to be really calm about it, so it kind of gave me the idea to give back to the community in small ways, and I think this is something I can help out some of my older clienteles,” says Holleran.

Holleran says if you need more information or help, you can call Auchinachie at 722-7234.

Auchinachie has 24-hour service, so no matter what time you call, there will always be someone to answer.