Astronaut Doug Hurley on Live with Kelly and Ryan, returns to Earth Friday

An Apalachin native will hit the ground once again tomorrow.

Astronaut Doug Hurley, with colleagues Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy were interviewed on Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning, live from the International Space Station.

The trio talked about life in space, covering everything from zero gravity living to space cuisine.

It’s been 2 months since Benken and Hurley landed, with Cassidy arriving back in April.

Hurley even gave Apalachin a shout out, mentioning a personal connection to one of Kelly and Ryan’s producers named Dana Dodge.

“When you grow up in a town the size of the one we grew up in I think you know almost everybody. There was just a few hundred people back then and yea, we went to school together, I think we were only one grade apart and yea, Apalachin, New York, kinda cool that she’s been working there for many many years from what I understand,” says Hurley.

Hurley and Behnken are scheduled to land tomorrow afternoon, though unlike the launch, the landing will not be visible.