Assemblywoman Lupardo gives out special New York State scholarship

ENDICOTT, NY – While senior awards were handed out, another special scholarship was presented at U-E today.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was on hand to award senior Johnathen Rockwell with the New York State Italian-American Legislator’s Scholarship.

Rockwell was nominated by Lupardo, and was chosen as the winner over hundreds of other applicants from across the state.

Rockwell received the $4,000 award after carrying a 3.9 GPA through high school, while participating in clubs, theater, cross country, and volunteering.

Rockwell says he’s thrilled to receive the scholarship, and that it gives him an added sense of accomplishment.

“It means a lot to me, personally, because this is a way that I can see the community behind me. I feel it’s a tangible way of getting feedback from them. Getting validation, I suppose, in a more self-centered sense. But, kind of, getting a word from them that says hey we’ve seen everything you’ve done. We want to help support you on your future, and we know that you’re going to do great things,” says Rockwell.

Rockwell will attend Binghamton University.

He plans to dual major in Cinema and Creative Writing.