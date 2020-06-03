Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo helps distribute hand sanitizer to non profit organizations

BINGHAMTON, NY – The state wants to make certain that as non-profit organizations reopen their offices, they have the supplies they need to stay safe.

Last Friday, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was at the United Way of Broome County to help distribute state-supplied hand sanitizer to non-profit organizations.

Roughly 30 organizations received sanitizer, including the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Southern Tier Independence Center.

100 one-gallon jugs and 500 2-ounce bottles were distributed.

Lupardo was thankful to be able to provide these supplies.

“This community has really come together. I mean, they’ve really rallied. As hard as we would like to reopen in a hurry, they understand what they need to do. They need to wear their masks, they need to wash their hands, they need to use sanitizer, especially when you can’t get to soap and water. So, helping our non-profits with one less thing they need to worry about is the least we can do,” says Lupardo.

The entire inventory of sanitizer was handed out that day.

Lupardo’s staff says they are in the process of obtaining more to distribute at a later time.