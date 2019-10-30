Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo casts her early vote

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A proponent of early voting in New York State decided to cast her ballot ahead of time today to see for herself how the process is working.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo voted at the Oakdale Mall this afternoon.

She says New York is one of the last states in the nation to implement early voting.

Lupardo says not everyone can fit voting on a single Tuesday into their busy schedules.

“We have one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the country in New York State. It’s really appalling. We’re going to see if this improves people’s involvement and then I think we will have done the right thing,” says Lupardo.

As of this afternoon, 1,526 voters had cast their ballots early in Broome County.

Early voting continues through Sunday at the mall and the libraries in Binghamton and Endicott.

For a schedule of times, got to Broomevotes.com