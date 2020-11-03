Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar cast their votes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo voted today, thereby assuring herself a victory.

Lupardo cast her ballot at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Endwell earlier this afternoon.

Lupardo is running unopposed for her 5th term in the New York State Assembly representing the 123rd District.

Lupardo says the state took appropriate steps this year to make certain everyone could vote safely.

“Fortunately, we are allowing early voting. As you can see how successful that was. Thousands of people voted across the state, and here in Broome County alone. So, yeah, I feel very good about it. I also feel good about our absentee voting system, and the fact that every vote matters, and every vote will be counted. We’re very good at this, and were planning for it for a long time,” says Lupardo.

While Lupardo was running unopposed, Senator Fred Akshar cast his vote as he seeks re-election against Libertarian Thomas Quiter.

While he has respect for his opponent, Akshar says he’s confident he’ll be re-elected.

“I feel good. I think we ran a very strong campaign. A little bit different this year, of course, because of COVID. Didn’t have the ability to go door-to-door as typically would, or have historically done. But, ran a very strong digital campaign…We’re committed to the people in this district, and I believe at the end of the day, they too are committed to us serving them for another 2 years,” says Akshar.

Akshar added that he urges everyone to have patience as the votes for all races are tallied over the coming hours and days.