Assemblymembers demand release of stimulus money

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Assembly members are calling on Governor Cuomo to release a significant amount of stimulus money that is being withheld.

Two weeks ago, several state assemblymembers held a virtual press conference to request the governor release the remaining 2.3 billion dollars that the state has of the 5.1 billion received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the Chair of the Agricultural Committee, helped secure 25-million dollars for the Nourish New York program, which helped communities partner with local farms to hold food giveaways.

Much like her fellow Assembly members, Lupardo is asking Governor Cuomo to elaborate on exactly how much and in what way the funding has been spent, and to release the remaining amount so they can continue to help those in need.

“You’re seeing committee chairs and representatives who have constituencies with formidable needs. We’re trying to say we’re engaged in the process. We’re on the ground. We’d like to be able to provide answers to people, to agencies, to communities that are in need. But, we really want to be enlightened. What is the plan here?” says Lupardo.

Lupardo added that she would like to see food giveaways happen again, and with regularity.

She also expressed concern about the needs of other non-profits she works with including ACHIEVE and the Southern Tier Independence Center.