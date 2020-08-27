Assembly Woman Donna Lupardo, educators, medical professionals call on Cuomo for more childcare funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – The child care industry has been hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, and local teachers and officials are asking Governor Andrew Cuomo for assistance.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo helped organize the statewide initiative Child Care Day of Action, which included public events all over the state.

Lupardo gathered with local teachers and medical officials to talk about the letter that 83 combined legislators sent to Cuomo, calling for more funding from the CARES Act for child care centers in our area.

Family Enrichment Network Child Care Resource and Referral Director Jennifer Perney says child care programs were already struggling before the pandemic started.

“Child care programs who have remained open or have since reopened, have increased health and safety standards to follow extra cleaning and extra sanitizing that they have to do. The supplies are hard to come by, and have added extra cost to the already tight budgets of programs. Child care programs need direct financial assistance to survive,” says Perney.

Lupardo says there are tens of millions of dollars in the CARES act that have not yet been spent.

She says there is also about 70 million dollars in the Governor’s Division of Budget that has not yet been assigned.