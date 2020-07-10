Assembly Republicans looking to take action in wake of crime uptick

ALBANY, NY – Assembly Republicans and members of law enforcement are calling for action in the wake of an increase in certain crimes.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what they say could be driving the numbers.

Data collected from the Assembly Minority’s office shows an increase in the percentage of year-to-date homicides, burglaries and shootings in cities from Albany to Buffalo.

((Will Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader))

While we can’t say exactly what’s causing a spike in crime, in my mind, I think in our conference’s mind it’s hard not to include that it hasn’t been a result of the endless pro-criminal policies that have passed in Albany over the past few years.

According to the Assembly Minority Office of Public Affairs year-to-date homicides in Albany have increased by 800 percent, and in Buffalo they’ve increased by 88 percent.

((Will Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader))

We need to change our priorities and we need to change the direction that our state’s going in and frankly we have to do that immediately.

Republicans and law enforcement officials have pushed back against the state’s bail reforms and the lack of judicial discretion in determining a defendant’s “dangerousness.”

Pro bail reform advocates argue that’s not what’s behind the spike.

I just wish that everybody would just agree that things are not right.

We’re in the middle of a big uprising. One of the biggest civil uprisings in a generation and Republicans are trying to demonize what Democrats are doing… all we want is fairness.

We’re not asking for anarchy. -Roger Clark VOCAL-NY Community Leader.

About a week ago tweaks to the bail reforms went into effect making more high level offenses bail-eligible. Advocates called it a roll-back, while some Republicans say it did not go far enough.