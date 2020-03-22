Ascension Lourdes and UHS Continue to stress virtual walk-ins for COVID-19 screenings



Ascension Lourdes and UHS Continue to Stress Virtual Walk-Ins for COVID Screening

Due to a limited supply of personal protective equipment and tests for COVID-19, in order to best treat our patients, we are limiting testing to only those patients who are most critical.

Because of this, we ask patients to not use our Primary Care practices, walk-ins or Emergency Departments simply because they want to be tested.

If you feel you may be ill, the best first step is to utilize a virtual walk-in visit at https://ascension.org/onlinecare​ or ​https://nyuhs.zipnosis.com.

Patients will be screened and evaluated by a provider in the safety of their homes.

If you cannot utilize the virtual walk-in, patients may call their primary care offices for telephonic screening first.

Patients who do not receive a COVID 19 test will be evaluated with careful consideration to their needs and given a plan of care to best support their recovery.

We are taking these measures to ensure the safety of our patients and staff by limiting unnecessary exposure.