BINGHAMTON, NY – Four local organizations are coming together to help kids channel their inner artist.

Arts Adventure returns for its second year at Roberson Museum and Science Center.

It’s a partnership between the Binghamton Philharmonic, the Goodwill Theatre, Tri-Cities Opera and Roberson.

The interactive event features all kinds of activities centered around the arts, such as juggling, participatory theatre and music.

The Goodwill Theatre’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage will be offering two shows.

A Robin Hood production which kids can help to write and act, and juggler extraordinaire Will Stafford.

“I think it’s very important for arts to be interactive for kids because it keeps them engaged and learning and wanting to know more. But at the same time, for kids who are maybe a little more reserved and shy they can still enjoy the performances without being super participatory in it,” says Goodwill Theater Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Depew.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 22nd from noon to 4

The cost of the event is $10 for an adult and child, and $12 for a family of three or more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

