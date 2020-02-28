Artist Joseph Opshinsky presents “Region of Color”

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new exhibit is committed to showing Binghamton in the brightest and boldest colors possible.

Roberson Museum and Science center is announcing its latest art exhibition by Scranton native Joseph Opshinsky.

Opshinsky specializes in cut paper collages.

The 50 pieces on display showcase areas of Binghamton and go through the Northern Pennsylvania area.

His art showcases local wildflowers, animals and buildings.

Opshinksy says he wanted to create work for Binghamton natives.

“I really enjoy making them. It gets me out in the open to these places, and allows me to kind of interact with the locale, and frees me up to see more and capture more that you wouldn’t be able to with just an individual photograph of a location,” says Opshinksy.

Opshinksy has been working with cut paper collages for 10 years but has always been drawn to bright colors.

His exhibit Region of Color opens today and will run through August 23rd.