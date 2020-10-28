Arrowhead Parable Christian Store to hold drive-in movie night on Halloween

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local store is offering the people of Greater Binghamton an alternative to trick-or-treating during Halloween.

Arrowhead Parable Chrisitan Store in Johnson City is hosting a drive-in movie night this Saturday, or Halloween.

The store that sells books, music, clothes, and toys among other things, will have two movies shown on an inflatable screen at the front of the store to the right of the entrance.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Veggie Tales Jonah will be played for the audience.

Store Manager Craig Hall says it will be a fun safe night for families.

“It’s just an idea for families to get out and give them an option, a safe option, to be able to do something on this weekend, where maybe they don’t feel like going trick-or-treating, or other traditional things they would do on Halloween. They can do that, come to a movie.” says Hall.

The store will also offer popcorn and refreshments for the people who come to the show.

Terry Burke AV is providing the inflatable screen and the audio connection on the radio.

Burke says he guarantees a fun time that you will always remember.

“When we were young, we used to all pack in the car, and go to the Vestal drive-in, or the airport drive-in, and there are fond memories. We’re trying to recreate some of those fond memories,” says Burke.

Burke, who provides lighting and sound services to many events in our area, says he’s seen his business significantly impacted by the pandemic.

He’s been focusing on providing virtual meeting technology for business customers.

To get a ticket for Saturday, customers have to visit the store, and spend at least $15 on whatever they like.

Hall says it’s a chance for customers to visit the store for the first time.

The parking lot in front of Arrowhead could possibly fit 60 cars.

Sound will be available on the radio at 87. 9.

Parking is set to begin at 6:15, with the show starting at 7.