Arrests made in a string of Broome County car break ins

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says it has busted a criminal ring responsible for a rash of car break-ins.

Six people, ranging in age from 17 to 24, were arrested following a month-long investigation into thefts from vehicles in Chenango Bridge, Hillcrest and Upper Front Street.

Using increased marked patrol cars and information from the public, police raided 71 Grant Road in the Town of Chenango where they allegedly found stolen items, a loaded handgun and a small amount of drugs.

