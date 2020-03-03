Arrest made in fatal stabbing investigation

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in conjunction with a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday morning.

48 year-old John Goss and 31 year-old Attius Clakeley Jr. allegedly stabbed each other at the Cortland Motel at 3832 Route 11 in Cortlandville.

Both men were taken by ambulance from the scene to Guthrie Medical Center, where Clakeley died from his injuries.

Goss was taken to the Cortland County Sheriff’s office where he was charged for Clakeley’s death on counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon

He remains there awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.