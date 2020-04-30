Arctic Bear holds a parade for the young man who serves as their mascot

VESTAL, NY – A young man in Vestal got a St. Patrick’s Day celebration to remember.

Arctic Bear, a company that provides services like plumbing, heating, and air conditioning, held a parade Wednesday evening, outside the home of Austin Kulp, who serves as its mascot.

Kulp, who has Down Syndrome, was dismayed when he didn’t get to celebrate St. Patty’s Day as he would every year, so the company, along with local state troopers and leaders, put on the parade.

Kulp, clad in a fancy St. Patrick’s Day themed suit, says he was very excited to see everyone.

“All that, that was amazing. I liked it so much,” says Kulp.

Austin gave the parade a grade of 5, because that is the number he wears on the back of the Arctic Bear costume which he wears as the organization’s mascot.

After the parade, several people hopped out of the big Arctic Bear vans to greet him.

They gave him elbow taps, and told him how much they all loved him.

Austin’s Mother Barbara Kulp says he deserved a special day just like this one.

“Austin is amazing. He’s Mr. Social Butterfly. He’s at all the hockey games, the Devils games, he goes to birthday parties, parades. The Arctic Bear has really brought a lot out of him with his mascot, and Austin is extremely social. It’s very contagious when you run into Austin,” says Barbara.

Austin regularly makes visits to Arctic Bear customers dressed as the bear to lift the spirits of people at work.

Barbara had a friend who had seen several of these parades on the news, and reached out to her to propose an Irish themed parade for Austin.

Barbara then pitched the idea to Arctic Bear, which wasted no time in organizing the event.