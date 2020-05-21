Arctic Bear and Project Gratitude 2020 partner to raise money for Meals on Wheels

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local organizations are coming together to raise money for the community.

Arctic Bear is partnering with Project Gratitude 2020 to help raise money for Meals on Wheels.

The project has already been able to donate over five thousand dollars to local charities with its yard sign project.

Now, the plumbing and HVAC service has become the first business sponsor of the initiative.

Arctic Bear’s Community Development Manager Cole Harrington sees this as a way to show the community that they care.

“It really just cements the fact that we are a local company. Unfortunately, some of the other companies in the area are starting to get bought out by big, multi-millions corporations. We just want people to know we’re local, our ownership is local, we care about this community. Not only is that represented in what we’re doing here with Project Gratitude, but it is continuously,

says Harrington.

Any time someone hires Arctic Bear for service or repair, and mentions Project Gratitude, the company will sponsor a sign and make a donation to Meals on Wheels.

They have also purchased five hundred dollars worth of Girl Scout cookies from Troop number 3524 for donation to Meals on Wheels as well.