BINGHAMTON, The Broome County Health Department is reporting a restaurant on Binghamton’s north side has had an encounter with the coronavirus.

The department says a positive case of the virus was detected at the Arby’s on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

The carrier was at the diner on October 2nd through the 8th.

You were were there on those days from 3:30 P-M to 11, you are asked to quarantine for 14 days.