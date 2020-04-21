April 21st weather forecast; cooler weather moves in for the afternoon

(Tuesday, April 21st 2020) A strong cold front is going to bring the colder, snowy, and windy weather back to the Southern Tier Tuesday. Things will remain cool and a little unsettled through the week.

Tuesday our weather turns active again and cool.

Our next cold front passes by from west to east. Expect more rain showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm from sunrise through about 12pm-1pm.

Behind the front the precipitation could change over to higher elevation snow showers later in the day.

This front will also draw in pretty cold air.

Temperatures will top off around 50 behind the cold front Tuesday.

It’s turns colder in the lower 40s and very windy the second half of the day.

The cooler air lingers into Wednesday. We’ll be lucky if we reach 40 Wednesday afternoon.

At least there should be some sun around.

The overall weather pattern remains cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 and chances of rain showers through the end of the week.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for improvement by the weekend.

Tuesday: Rain showers, possible thunder through noon. Then rain showers change to scattered snow showers. Temperatures turn colder and the wind picks up. Highs around 50, then falling into the low 40s in the afternoon. Wind shifts from the south to north-northwest increasing from 5-15mph to 15-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cold, windy, passing snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Few morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with the chance of late-day showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.