April 13 weather forecast; warmer weather with rain and wind

(Monday, April 13th 2020) After a milder, more comfortable Easter Sunday, Monday will be quite warm, but also very windy with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening!

A POWERFUL storm rapidly intensifying across the Upper Great Lakes and Southeastern Canada will be the culprit of the gusty winds, some rain, milder air and possibly even a gusty thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and early evening.

We will warm up well into the 60s Monday to possibly even a few low 70s, but the strong storm system will swing a potent cold front through later this afternoon/early evening.

Any t-storms that do develop will have the potential to produce strong damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail. There’s even a small chance of an isolated tornado.

At least a few power outages and a little property damage will be possible too today and early tonight.

Gusty winds will ease up somewhat tonight into Tuesday but it will remain blustery with lows in the 30s tonight and highs in the 40s to near 50 Tuesday.

Tuesday looks mainly dry, but it appears there’s a better chance of a few snow and rain showers Wednesday and Thursday although there will still be a good amount of dry time.

There MAY be a system that provides the Southern Tier with some more widespread snow and or rain Friday afternoon and night. We shall see.

It will be unseasonably chilly the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday through Friday and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

At least these conditions will help with the social distancing.

Monday: Windy with occasional rain showers and possibly a gusty t-storm during the afternoon/early evening. It will be very windy and mild with highs well into the 60s to possibly 70 in a few locales. Winds: S->SW 15-30, Gusts 40 to 50 mph.

Monday Night: Windy and turning colder with a passing sprinkle/flurry. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Brisk and chilly with some sun. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Chilly with a few snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/graupel. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Brisk and cold with a chance of mainly a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: A bit of rain and or snow possibly developing. Highs between 40 and 45.

Saturday: Brisk and still chilly with a few lingering snow/rain showers possible. Highs near 45.

Sunday: A chance of rain possibly mixed with snow. Highs in the low 50s.