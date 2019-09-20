Apple Hills welcomes back apple pickers with one of their best years

TOWN OF CHENANGO -Time for our Food and Farm Showcase in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

Apple farmers say this may be the best year for apples in a long time.

Apple Hills in the Town of Chenango is already in full season.



The 150 year-old farm rolls out 13 different varieties of apples, a few at a time, as they ripen through the season.

The popular Fall destination has more than just delicious fruits in trees.

There’s a themed corn maze, haunted barn, and wagon rides.

Plus its year-round cafe serving breakfast and lunch.

Co-Owner David Johnson says customers have to come to the farm to buy their apples as they’re not sold in farmers markets or stores.

“We’re not big time in anything, we just try to have a little bit for everybody. Were not gonna scare the pants off your kids and have bloody ghouls jumping around the place.We just want some kid of wholesome fun. People spend a couple three hours up here and I want them to go home with a smile on their face,” says Johnson.

Among Apple Hills’ 13 kinds of apples that are currently being picked are McIntosh, Cortland, Gala and Honey Crisp.

Though the cafe is open on the weekend year-round, Fall is by far the farm’s busiest season.