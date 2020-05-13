AP Bio teacher distributes yard signs to her students about to take their tests

JOHNSON CITY, NY – More yard signs are popping up around Greater Binghamton, this time for students in an Advanced Placement class.

Catherine DuBrava teaches A-P Biology at Johnson City High School.

Unlike most tests this year, A-P exams have not been cancelled.

In the final couple weeks before the exam, DuBrava decided to surprise her 15 students by putting up yard signs.

The signs read Strive for a 5, which is the highest score possible.

DuBrava says the exam can be incredibly stressful on students, and she wanted to do something special while seeing them from a safe distance.

“These students aren’t required to take the AP exam, so I’m really proud of them that they have decided that even under these unusual circumstances, they’re going to work hard and take the exam,” says DuBrava.

A-P exams are designed to give high-scoring high schoolers a chance to earn college credit.

DuBrava says that due to the circumstances this year, the A-P Board has offered to refund students who have paid to take the exam but no longer want to.

However, all of DuBrava’s students have decided to continue with the test.