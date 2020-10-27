Anthony Brindisi votes

Brindisi took the time yesterday to cast his ballot at his alma mater ahead of the debate last night.

Just hours before the debate at Mohawk Valley Community College, Brindisi visited the school to cast his ballot.

Brindisi attended the college before getting his bachelors degree at Siena College, and his law degree at Albany Law School.

He says it is his first time voting while still on the campaign trail, and that it made for a different experience.

“Last year was actually the first year we did early voting, and of course during the primary season, but this is the first time for a presidential election. We’ll be back here in a few hours, I’m going to go back home, read some of the briefing books, go through my debate notebook, and be prepared to answer questions tonight,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is seeking a second term as the U-S Representative for New York’s 22nd congressional district.