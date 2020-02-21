Anthony Brindisi to announce re-election campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is set to make official what has been assumed since the day he took office: he will be running for re-election this Fall.

This is video of Brindisi announcing his first campaign back in July 2017.

The freshman Democrat plans to hold a re-election rally at the Lost Dog Cafe in Binghamton Monday at 2:15.

The event is free and open to the public.

Claudia Tenney, whom Brindisi defeated 2 years ago, and George Phillips of Endwell are vying for the Republican nomination to face him in November.

