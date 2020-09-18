Anthony Brindisi renews call for federal COVID-19 relief

BINGHAMTON, NY – There continues to be pressure put on lawmakers in Washington to agree on another round of economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi held a news conference at SUNY Broome today to renew his call for a deal.

The Problem Solvers Caucus in Washington D-C has written the framework for the March to Common Ground, which is a proposed plan to create the next COVID relief package.

The 1.5 trillion dollar bill allows for more funding for new stimulus checks, healthcare and testing needs, PPE, unemployment assistance, and more.

Brindisi, who is a member of the caucus, says the time to pass something effective is now.

“The problem solvers caucus is equally divided. 25 Democrats, 25 Republicans, who come together to work on big problems like this one right here. I’m proud that we were able to come together. This is not about politics for me. This is about helping the people in this district, and we have to come together to help provide relief now in another COVID-19 relief package,” says Brindisi.

Local officials from both parties expressed support for the new bill, as well as local school officials and childcare advocates.