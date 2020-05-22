Anthony Brindisi participates in food giveaway

NORWICH, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi took part in a food giveaway yesterday.

Brindisi teamed up with Nourish New York to hand out locally sourced food boxes at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.

There was a large turnout, as roughly 200 cars were parked and waiting before the giveaway began at 2 PM.

Those who attended were given fresh produce, dairy products including Chobani yogurt, as well as both male and female hygiene products.

With such a high volume of people, Brindisi says events like these are vital for those in need.

“It shows that there’s a lot of demand out there. You have people who are unemployed. They’re out of work right now. Folks who are still waiting for their stimulus checks to come in. If you don’t have any money coming in, it’s hard to buy food and groceries for your family. That’s why it’s important that we have events like this to be able to get good, nutritious products like dairy products to folks in the community so they can sustain themselves during this rough time,” says Brindisi.

There was a total of over $17,000 dollars raised through various small businesses and individuals to purchase items for the event.

Plus, the state has begun purchasing food grown or produced in New York to give to area food banks through the Nourish New York initiative.

The volunteers were prepared for roughly 500 vehicles to come through for pick up.