Anthony Brindisi on coronavirus

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling for a bi-partisan approach to battling COVID-19 as the federal government implements an 8.3 billion dollar package of measures designed to stop the spread of the disease.

Brindisi is calling for steps to be taken to protect frontline workers who are responding to the virus, as well as paid family leave for affected workers and more testing kits be made available.

“People are going to be missing work. We want to make sure folks are not hurt economically. We want to make sure there’s enough testing. Testing has been very slow to get out there. We want to make sure there’s enough tests for anyone who may exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus,” says Brindisi.