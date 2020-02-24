Anthony Brindisi officially announces re-election campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – Immediately following his visit to NYSEG Stadium, Congressman Anthony Brindisi stopped at the Lost Dog Cafe to make an important announcement.

The representative from New York’s 22nd District held a rally officially announcing his bid for re-election.

Supporters looked on as he touted his ability to get things done in a Congress that has just a 23 percent approval rating.

Brindisi was introduced by his niece, Anna, and says he takes working for our district seriously.

Whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know, I can’t say this enough, I work for you. That’s because I represent 100 percent of this district 100 percent of the time,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi faces no opposition from fellow Democrats as of now.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans George Phillips and Claudia Tenney, who Brindisi defeated in 2018, are headed toward a primary.

You can read statements from both candidates below:

From Claudia Tenney:

Anthony Brindisi makes it official today that he’s running for re-election.

If the last couple weeks are any indication, his announcement will include running from his anti-Trump, pro-Bernie Sanders, pro-impeachment voting record.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Brindisi votes 8.8% of the time with President Trump’s agenda, lower than Senator Sanders at 12.6% and Nancy Pelosi at 18%.

“Anthony Brindisi spent the last 13 months voting for a pro-impeachment, pro-Sanders, anti-Trump agenda. Now he’s desperately backpedaling because he knows the people of our district don’t support his far left agenda,” Claudia Tenney, congressional candidate for NY-22, said. “President Trump endorsed our campaign because he knows I will beat Anthony Brindisi and support his pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda that we jump started for Upstate New York.”

Brindisi is running from his record:

-Voting for Medicare for All as a New York Assemblyman, now claiming he doesn’t support it.

-Voting for President Trump’s impeachment 3 times, then declaring last week no one cares about his votes.

-Once espousing support for Bernie Sanders, now curiously not so supportive as Sanders is poised to take the Democratic nomination for president.

-Claiming he wants to work with President Trump, then voting only 8.8% of the time with President’s agenda, lower than Sanders and Pelosi.

“Upstate New York deserves a representative who is honest and supports the values of New York 22, not someone who at home says one thing then votes with Bernie Sanders in Washington,” Tenney said. “I will, as I always have, remain true to our values and work with President Trump to deliver results; grow jobs and our already strong economy, protect small business and lower prescription drug costs.”

Claudia Tenney recently secured President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement and last week achieved Contender status in the NRCC Young Guns program.



From George Phillips:

George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) gave the following statement about Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s reelection announcement.

“Before the race in November against Congressman Brindisi, voters will select his opponent in a June primary.

I believe Republican primary voters will agree that we need a fresh face to take on Brindisi. I am the Republican candidate who has the strongest vision and is the most electable in this primary race.

I have and will continue to lay out a bold vision of freedom and American values to counter the rise of socialism.

Former Congresswoman Tenney lost this district with 30,000 more Republicans that President Trump won by 15 points.

I nearly won a district under the old district lines with 43,000 more Democrats that President Obama won by 20 points.

I will continue to hold Tenney to task on her voting record in Congress which included an “F” rating with the American Conservative Union, votes on stand alone legislation to force the U.S. military to pay for transgender military surgeries and studies on climate change and opposition to work requirements for welfare recipients.”

Contact: Phillips for Congress (607) 341-8866 for additional comments or interviews.



