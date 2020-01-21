Anthony Brindisi meets with senior citizens at the Broome West Senior Center

ENDWELL, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi was also in our area today, meeting with seniors in Endwell.

The freshman Democrat held a town hall meeting this afternoon at the Broome West Senior Center.

Brindisi bragged about the bills he’s gotten passed in Congress, which he says is no easy feat for a new lawmaker.

They include legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug costs and stopping a healthcare tax from taking effect.

He says interacting with older constituents is an essential move.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be able to get out there and to listen to folks first hand, whether it’s issues, prescription drugs, or infrastructure, or health care. I think the number 1 quality for any representative is to be a good listener first. That way, you can be a more effective representative in Washington,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi is currently hosting another town hall in Endwell, this one at the Maine-Endwell Middle School.

He says he plans to hold a town hall in every county in his district this year as he did last year.

