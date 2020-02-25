Anthony Brindisi honors veterans with the the Vietnam War Veteran Lapel Pin

NORWICH, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi attended a special ceremony in honor of Upstate New York veterans yesterday.

In recognition of sacrifices made during the Vietnam War, Brindisi and other officials gave veterans the special Vietnam War Veteran Lapel Pin.

Brindisi was joined by Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General Arnold Fields at the Chenango County Arts Council building in Norwich for the pin ceremony.

Fields says the nation is grateful for these veterans.

“On the back side of that pin is a statement in raised letters which state that ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you.’ That message is for all the veterans who served in the Vietnam War period. Men and women, wherever they served, whether or not it was physically, in Vietnam,” says Fields.

The pin has a bald eagle on it, which Major General Fields says symbolizes service, honor, and commitment to the country and to our armed forces.

One veteran spoke off camera about the war, including a moment when he took actress Betty White around a compound in Vietnam.