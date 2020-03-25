Anthony Brindisi holds telephone town halls while in quarantine

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is holding another telephone town hall with his constituents even as he continues to self-quarantine.

The freshman representative is staying home through Friday as a precaution after he had contact with a fellow Congressman who tested positive for COVID-19.

Brindisi’s telephone town hall Thursday at 5:30 PM is meant to provide answers regarding the coronavirus.

He will be joined by local health care experts and officials.

The number to call is 855-614-0159.

