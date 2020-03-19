Anthony Brindisi enters self quarantine after two House of Representatives members test positive

Congressman Anthony Brindisi released the following statement regarding the news that two members of the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19:

“Last week, I was in contact with Congressman McAdams who recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a member of Congress and a public servant, keeping our community safe is my top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, I will self-quarantine until Friday, March 27, 2020.

I am not exhibiting any symptoms and remain in good health.

I will be teleworking from my home and will remain in close contact with local, county, state, and federal officials as we coordinate a response to this growing pandemic.

I will never stop fighting for Upstate New York and will continue working to ensure our community has the resources we need.

I urge everyone to follow guidance from the CDC and other health experts so we can fight this global pandemic.”

Brindisi’s offices remain closed to visitors but are available by phone. The Congressman will be conducting a tele-town hall at 5:30 p.m. today. To learn more click HERE.