Anthony Brindisi continues to fight for minor league baseball

BINGHAMTON, NY – Elected officials at the local, state and federal level continue to call foul on the proposed reduction of minor league baseball teams across the country.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi signed on to a resolution backed by 60 lawmakers from both parties calling on Major League Baseball to scrap a plan that would eliminate 42 minor league teams, including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The resolution says the plan would devastate communities in economically, socially and culturally.

Many have called on Congress to revoke MLB’s anti-trust exemption should it go through with the plan.