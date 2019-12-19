Anthony Brindisi and Tom Reed on Impeachment hearings

BINGHAMTON, NY – The almost strictly party line vote followed suit in New York State, with all Democratic House members voting for impeachment and Republicans voting against.

That included Representatives Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and Tom Reed, a Republican.

Rep. Brindisi says, “I took some time. I really wanted to wait and make sure I had time to review all the evidence. I didn’t rush to judgment like so many other members did to either condemn the President or to defend the President. I wanted to make sure that I followed all of the evidence. Having looked at it, I thought there was sufficient evidence to move forward.”

Rep. Tom Reed says, “I just never saw the smoking gun evidence that warranted this nuclear option being deployed to take out a duly elected President of the United States from office. It’s something we should not be doing. And history teaches us that this is the tool of last resort. It hasn’t ever been done in America’s history and impeachment itself has been relegated to only a handful of cases. It’s just not there.”