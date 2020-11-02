Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney campaign on last day before the election

BINGHAMTON, NY – In the last full day of campaigning before Election Day, Congressman Anthony Brindisi met with fellow Democrats in Binghamton to fire up the troops.

Brindisi stopped by the headquarters for Broome County Democrats on Upper Court Street this afternoon to thank everyone for their work and to rally them together one last time.

Several elected representatives attended the gathering, including Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns and Broome County Legislator Bob Weslar.

Brindisi says he appreciates the hard work of his fellow elected leaders and is proud to be a Democrat.

“I feel very good. I like our chances tomorrow. I think the people of this district want to have a representative who’s going to go to Washington, who’s trying to heal the divides that exist in our country, who can actually get things done, and is going to show up and listen to the voters of this district. That’s what I’ve done for the last two years. We don’t want to go backwards. We want to continue the progress we’ve made, and I’m looking forward to doing that,” says Brindisi.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the race for Brindisi’s seat in Congress, Claudia Tenney has been working to get support from Republicans in the area.

Tenney says her way is the way to go.

“We have a choice between preserving our way of life and protecting America and freedom and the things that our founding fathers stood for, or we’re going to completely transform this nation and turn it into a socialist nation, which I hope people recognize that’s really what the far-left is trying to do. They’ve taken over the democratic party,” says Tenney.

Tenney attended an automobile procession in honor of her, President Trump, and local law enforcement yesterday.

For those of you who will be voting tomorrow, you can find out where you can go to cast your ballot by visiting BroomeVotes.com.