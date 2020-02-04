Ansco Camera Factory luxury apartments

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new housing development that celebrates its industrial past is proving there’s a continuing appetite for luxury loft style housing.

Ansco Camera Factory on Emma Street in Binghamton features 100 market rate apartments ranging from 500 square foot one bedrooms to 1700 square foot multiple bedroom units.

The development includes a full fitness facility, community room, business concierge and underground parking.

Plus, the high ceilings, brick walls, exposed ductwork and large factory-style windows indicative of loft-style windows.

Matthew Paulus, President of Syracuse-based Paulus Development, says Ansco Camera Factory was full within 60 days of opening on July 27th.

“We’ve brought something to the market that really didn’t exist before. Luckily, we benefited from having a great building to build off of. We brought together an amenity package and a community that really hasn’t been done here and the market has responded very, very nicely,” says Paulus.

Paulus purchased the property 2 years ago and began what was expected to be a 20 million dollar reconstruction.

The project received a Community Preservation Corporation construction loan and a 2 million dollar grant from Empire State Development.

The building was originally constructed in 1928 by the General Cigar Company and became the Ansco Camera Factory in 1937, remaining in business until the late 70’s.

Paulus says it was important to retain some of the building’s historic features including the rooftop water tower and factory floor scale.

“Really create a really unique experience or enhance the environment in a way that is tremendous. That only history can do and only something with an authentic story. Historic preservation is a big part of who we are,” says Paulus.

The facility hasn’t fully left its industrial past behind, there’s still 35,000 square feet of commercial space housing D and V Electronics, Crysta-Lyn and Glowa Manufacturing.

The Ansco Camera Factory has a waiting list for some units that are expected to open up in late Spring.

For more information, call 855-77-ANSCO.