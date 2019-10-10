Another union is throwing their support to Paul Battisti

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Another union representing local law enforcement has thrown its support behind Paul Battisti’s bid for Broome County District Attorney.

Members of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association have endorsed the Republican candidate.

In its letter of support, the union says the challenges facing officers are greater than ever before and it needs someone like Battisti in a leadership position.

They also say he’s been a staunch supporter of law enforcement.

Battisti promises a relationship built on teamwork, respect and effective communication.

“If we’re not working as a team, we’re not receiving maximum benefit. Having a working relationship, having trust with the men and women of law enforcement, is essential to ensuring that Broome County is the best and safest community it can possibly be,” says Battisti.

The State Trooper PBA represents more than 6 thousand active and retired officers statewide from the rank of Trooper to Major.

Battisti has also received support from unions representing Binghamton Police, Johnson City Police, Vestal Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and corrections officers at the Broome County Jail.