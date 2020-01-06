Another downtown bridge to be torn down

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another walking bridge in downtown Binghamton that is no longer in use is set to be demolished.

Mayor Rich David announced today that the pedestrian bridge connecting the Water Street parking ramp and Metrocenter will be torn down.

The garage itself will remain open at all times, but a portion of Water Street, between the ramp entrance and Court Street, will be closed.

This is the second bridge connected to Metrocenter this winter to be demolished.

The bridge connecting Metrocenter to the State Street parking garage was taken down last month.

Gorick Construction is completing the work.

The City’s capital fund will cover all of the $232,000 for the jobs.