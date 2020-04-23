Annual Cider Run moves online

OTSEGO, NY – An annual road race to support the adoption and care of animals is going virtual.

The 2020 Cider Run to benefit the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be held virtually this year.

The race is usually held at Fly Creek Cider Mill.

However, due to the COVID-19 protective measures in place, participants will now run or walk wherever they are able.

Those participating simply register online and download the It’s Your Race app to track and upload their times.

And unlike the typical one-day race, runners and walkers can complete their desired routes between this Saturday and May 2nd.

Executive Director Stacie Haynes says the shelter has seen a slow down in funds since the pandemic began.

However, besides the proceeds, they had another reason to make sure the race goes on.

“We wanted people to have something to look forward to. Something to keep on their calendar, to tell their kids we’re going to train for this, we’re going to look forward to it, we’re going to participate in it. And then, we’re going to be able to connect with our friends and other people who support this organization,” says Haynes.

Haynes says that on top of the $15 registration fee, participants are able to further donate to the shelter both when they register for the race or on the SQSPCA website.

More info at TheCiderRun.ItsYourRace.com.