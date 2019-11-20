From: The Friends of Afton Parade Committee:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… again!



The Friends of Afton, Parade Committee hope you will participate in the annual Afton Christmas Parade



Saturday, December 7th 2019

**Parade line-up will be back on Corporate Park on Route 7

4:00pm – Driving floats arrive at Corporate Park

4:15pm – Walkers arrive at Afton Edge Apartments parking loop

4:40pm – ROADS WILL CLOSE

4:45pm – Floats pull up onto Rt. 7

4:55pm – Sertoma Tree lighting

5:00pm – Parade starts!



Santa will be in the NBT Bank to meet and greet children immediately after the parade.

Food and hot beverages provided by the Chamber of Commerce and VFW, located inside the VFW.

Community bonfire located in the First Baptist Church Parking lot after the parade.



If you have any questions, please contact Brenda James at (607)208-5005, or message our “Friends of Afton” Facebook page.



Warm wishes for the Holidays,

The Friends of Afton, Parade Committee

