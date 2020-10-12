Animal Care Sanctuary reveals new building

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – A popular Pennsylvania animal clinic is celebrating the completion of a long project.

The Animal Care Sanctuary unveiled its brand new facility to the public on Friday, a two and a half year project that has been a dream for ten years.

Previously, the clinic operated out of mobile homes on the property and were not able to do everything it wanted to.

The spacious new building allows for everything from spay and neuters to grooming and vet visits, as well as adoptions.

Veterinary Technician Jill Elston says that the clinic has done one thousand adoptions so far this year, which surpasses last year’s numbers.

She says they rely on social media to showcase their animals.

“All over the country, honestly, we have had adoptions go to California and New Mexico, we actually had someone come from Canada once to adopt one of our senior cats who had been here for a really long time she saw it online,” says Elston.

You can keep up with everything going on with the clinic, including various and frequent fundraising campaigns on its Facebook page and website, AnimalCareSanctuary.org.