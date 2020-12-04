Animal Adventure’s reindeer resting before Santa’s big night

HARPURSVILLE, NY – With only a few weeks to go until their big night, 6 reindeer are currently taking it easy at Animal Adventure.

Reindeer are usually found in the Artic, in areas like Canada, Alaska and parts of Europe and Asia,

While they do just fine in Binghamton winters, they are regularly cooled in the summertime.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says one neat thing about reindeer is that their bodies are cold enough that, when it snows, the snow will stay on their bodies instead of melt off.

Patch says the reindeer are one of the more popular exhibits this time of year, especially with younger visitors.

“A lot of oohs and ahhs when our younger guests get to see a real, live reindeer. It’s not often that you get to see them, so when you do it’s a totally new, magical experience, and really bringing the holidays to reality, every aspect of it,” says Patch.

If you want to see the reindeer for yourself, they are in a prime position at the park’s Jungle Bells Holiday Lights Display.

The event runs through January 3rd on Thursday through Sunday nights from 4 to 9.

Thursdays are the drive-thru night for those who don’t want to leave their cars.