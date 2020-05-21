Animal Adventures offers drive through zoo experience

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville is taking a new approach in the wake of the coronavirus.

As NewsChannel 34’s James Atherlay shows us, the park has found a way to fit into step 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Animal Adventure Park on Martin Hill Road has reorganized itself to become a business that could house its guests safely now.

Those in attendance would remain in their cars throughout the tour of the facility, and only trade money and maps at the start of the tour.

Park Owner Jordan Patch says he has taken Governor Cuomo’s rules to heart, and now his establishment will keep people safe, happy, and excited.

Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch says, “By adhering to those strict guidelines, we have applied a new practices protocol to the park. While it’s not foot traffic, it is vehicle traffic, and it’s still animals.”

Visitors came from all over the Northeast to be here this morning, at this park, which has grown significantly in the last 8 years.

Some of which came from New Jersey and drove up here this morning in a drive that took about 4 hours

“This is our second time through, and obviously the lions, the giraffes, and every animal because they are all out and all right at the fence,” says guest Lori Delaurentis.

Onlookers could drive past lions, hyenas, camels and llamas, but some were especially excited to see April, the giraffe which garnered global attention during the birth of baby Tajiri in 2017.

“I’m a huge fan. I have been following since its inception, since the birth, and I am here to support the park,” says guest Maria Delligatti

After families complete their drive through the zoo, they could buy stuffed animals of many shapes and sizes for the memories.

“To see our supporters already piling into the park, that is what is overwhelmingly heartwarming. We are still in a pandemic, but they feel safe. They are here. They are ready to support Animal Adventure, which literally provides us a future,” says Patch.

Visitors were so happy to be back at the zoo during this tumultuous time, and were in love with the safari-like tour they embarked on.

Animal Adventure will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 10:00 AM to 5:00, with final vehicles being accepted by 4:30.

Tickets are $10 per person ages 3 and above.

They will only be taking cash for now.