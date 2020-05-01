Animal Adventure worries as tourism future remains unclear

HARPURSVILLE, NY – As the Governor continues to discuss a phased reopening of the economy, the fate of tourism businesses and organizations hangs in the balance.

One such operation is Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

Ever since her live streamed pregnancy made April the Giraffe an international sensation, the park has attracted visitors from across the country and across the globe.

And while that tourism draw is usually celebrated as a big economic boost to the area, it now threatens to keep it shuttered longer than other businesses.

That’s because, as part of his reopening discussions, Cuomo has hinted that he may not want tourism draws that could lure travelers from other parts of the state to open until the entire state is over the crisis.

Animal Adventure owner Jordan Patch worries that if that closure continues deep into the Summer, it could spell the end for his operation.

“What it costs to run Animal Adventure would astound most people. We really rely on 500-600 visitors per day at minimum during our peak season to fund the park for our very long off season. We usually have about 100 days to make our budgets to survive, and that is shrinking by the day,” says Patch.

Patch says he’s eager to get more clarity on the state’s plans.

He did receive a Payroll protection program forgivable loan but he says that will only cover his staffing costs for 8 weeks.

Patch says that as an open air zoological facility, Animal Adventure can provide a safe, touch-free environment for its visitors.

He’s already designed a plan that would limit capacity to 250 people who would register for designated two and a half hour shifts.