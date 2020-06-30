Animal Adventure to offer free admission to school staff on Wednesday

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The home of April the Giraffe is commemorating the end of the academic year by rewarding school employees.

Animal Adventure is offering all school staff free admission to its park Wednesday.

Teachers, administrators, bus drivers, and anyone else who works at a school will qualify for this special day.

They will get to see April, as well as other animals like penguins, lions, flamingoes, and more at no cost.

All those who do work at a school are asked to bring proof of employment.

The park says a pay stub or office badge will do.