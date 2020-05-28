Animal Adventure Park sets reopening plans for Saturday

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure is slated to reopen this weekend to start its 8th season the way it had always wanted to.

The zoological park in Harpursville has been given the green light to open to foot traffic this Saturday.

The facility, with many different kinds of animals, headlined by April the giraffe, has a plan that was presented to and approved by Broome County officials as a safe way to reopen in the traditional way.

Park Owner Jordan Patch says this reopening will lead to economic success for the rest of the county.

“We are going back to normal, and every business has to start that process. For Animal Adventure reopening, there is a huge residual economic impact for Broome County. That’s hotel stays, that’s dining out, that’s retail, that’s gas sales. There is a lot of tourism money that is brought into Broome County that allows all residents to benefit from our reopening,” says Patch.

Patch says the zoo is also looking forward to its new animals, including penguins, and it’s South American Waterways exhibit with flamingos, capybaras, and others.

Those eager to visit the park can check out its website at TheAnimalAdventurePark.com for scheduling, ticket prices, and more.