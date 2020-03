CORNELL UNIVERSITY – An unusual patient underwent surgery at Cornell University recently.

A lioness named Ntsumi, who lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, wasn’t acting normally, so the keepers took her to Cornell Hospital for Animals.

Ntsumi had emergency surgery, removing a mass impacting her small intestine, which had also been reducing her appetite.

The surgery occurred on February 6th, and she’s now back home at Animal Adventure.